Liberia: Liberty Party Charles Brumskine Clarifies 'Tribalistic' Statement

Monrovia — Liberty Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine has been making every effort to untie himself from allegations of being a proponent of tribal politics, especially with statement attributed to him that it was time to "beat dumboy in the Mansion".

"I'm a Bassa man, should you elect me as your President I want to swallow dumboy every day, you think I'll leave the Mansion and beat it on Broad Street?"

Speaking on Sky FM Thursday, Cllr. Brumskine said as a Liberian of the Bassa tribe, and dumboy being the traditional food of the Bassa people, he would have nowhere else to pound it besides the Mansion, if elected President of Liberia.

"I went to Nimba and I talked about the Nimba people of us having GB in the Mansion; I go to Lofa, I talk about torborgee, I go to Cape Palmas I talk about palm butter, I go to Cape Mount I talk about cassava leaves," he said.

According to him, talking about preparing the traditional food of the various ethnic groups in the Mansion was only meant to mean that the Mansion is for everybody.

Brumskine noted that contrary to how people perceive him to be - as an arrogant and hard-to-reach person, he's the most accessible political leader in the upcoming elections.

"I'm working 18 hours a day because people come to me and I go to them whether it's in the village, in fact, I prefer being in the village because that's where the real people are - no hypocrisy, there's no sycophancy... I'm from a humble background.

The thing they call bread fruit, if it didn't exist, we would have gone hungry many days," Brumskine noted.

According to Brumskine, he is confident of winning the October elections despite losing twice.

He, however, added that the Liberty Party never harmed Liberia when it lost two consecutive elections and is therefore committed to peace whatever the outcome of the elections may be.

He added that he is prepared to work with all politicians including Vice President Joseph Boakai who he claims to be his friend.