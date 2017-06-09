Liberia: Alexander Cummings Calls for Unity Party Shutdown

Monrovia — This year's presidential election may have the most interesting batch of endorsements Liberia has ever seen.

While the ruling Unity Party presidential hopeful Joseph Boakai has garnered the support of a long list of Legislators along with some citizens in the hinterland area, one of his rival for the presidential race, Alternative National Congress Political Leader Alexander Cummings is also receiving the support of a lot of district aspirants and pressure groups.

Cumming's latest endorsement came from a cluster of inhabitants under the banner Citizens United for Change, hailing from Montserrado County District Number 17.

The ANC has already been receiving endorsements from supporters in various counties including Bong, Margibi, Gbarpolu, and Nimba amongst others.

The group believes the style of leadership demonstrated by Cummings through various developmental initiatives since coming to Liberia serves as exemplary for Liberia's transformation.

They believe this provides a gateway for Cumming's to be accepted by Liberians for the presidency, a post a numbers of political parties also seek.

Cummings accepting the endorsement registered that the move by the group was not geared at entrusting their confidence in someone because of their personal look but the good of Liberia.

Cummings who is always reminding Liberians of his beliefs in their commitment to development registered the importance of better growth and development in Liberia.

"Good things come in small packages."

"You know when I travel around Liberia, I am inspired by all of you, I am inspired by Liberians, I'm inspired by your hard work, by your resilience and I say you deserve a better Liberia," Cummings noted.

He said it was important for the West Africa's oldest nation to have better educational and health system as well as good road condition, water supply and electricity ahead of its counterparts after 170+ years.

The ANC Political leader decried the level of unemployment in the country, but stated that only a change in leadership, by entrusting his party, will see citizens can once again live happily.

"The question is who can best give you those things?

If you want more of the same, you should have one type and if you want something different you should support the ANC and all of its candidates because we will bring change to Liberia. We will bring change to your lives," Cummings registered.

Cummings said Liberia would be transformed only if the bulk of its citizens if not all, have self-convictions to create the needed change.

He noted that a change in leadership would provide the opportunity for people who have passed the working age range to have good pension along with better healthcare in their old-age.

"I tell you for free that everything we promise we do."

"We are not traditional politicians, if we can't do something we can tell you, we can't do it because we don't want to lie to Liberians, but I tell you for free we can change this country for the betterment of all of us.

Meanwhile Cummings lauded the group for their support and urged them to continue the process up to the end of the pending October election.