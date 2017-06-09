Liberia: Eyewitness Gives Account of How Prince Johnson Allegedly Killed American Woman

Monrovia — An eyewitness who only identified himself as Gabriel for security reasons has told FrontPageAfrica that he stood in chills as Prince Johnson killed the devotees of the Hare Krishna faith in cold blood.

"He killed them only because they said he and his men were possessed by demons that's why they were killing and doing all sorts of thing"

Gabriel said he was abducted by Johnson's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) in 1990 purposely to man his (Johnson) food.

"My son, the story Y'all wrote about Prince Johnson killing the white woman and the people from the Hare Krishna building is true."

"I was thinking if that lady had no relative to bring up this issue; so I was too happy when I read about it in FrontPageAfrica. I was there when Prince Johnson killing those people," he said.

"He's son of the devil. That man killed plenty people for foolishness," he added.

According to Gabriel, now in his 60s, Johnson's decision to kill the devotees stemmed from an incidence in which they referred to him and his men as being demon possessed.

"If these people had known; may their soul rest in peace; they had the white cloth like a banner hanging in front of the house."

"It had the Hare Krishna written on it," he said.

According to the eyewitness, Senator Johnson ordered his soldiers to bring everyone in the house outside but they refused to open the door after banging on it several times.

"He himself got down, went to the door, fired lock and kicked the door open."

"I can remember they were seven in number that came outside chanting, they had on their yellow gown and skinned hair and they entered the bus," he explained.

Gabriel disclosed that he witnessed the incident along with a journalist named Steve Makundun who was also on the bus with the American woman and the rest of the devotees.

"He started questioning them: 'It's you people who say I'm demon possessed?

The black lady said, 'We didn't mean any bad intention we're only trying to say we can give you deliverance to change your attitude. While the woman was talking to him, kpa, kpa, kpa, kpa - he killed the men behind her.

He emptied an entire magazine on them, can you imagine about 30 rounds he emptied on those five men right in the living room. Cold bumps caught me where I was sitting down.

"The white woman started talking to him. She started blasting at him, in fact she went to him and he shoved her behind. When he shoved her behind her fired her," Gabriel explained.

He further explained that the remains of the five men and the white woman were disposed of in the Stuckon creek.

The seventh person - a fat black woman - according to the eye witness was allegedly sexually abused several times by Johnson before she was killed.

"He killed them only because they said he and his men were possessed by demons that's why they were killing and doing all sorts of things," he lamented.

FrontPageAfrica was tipped last weekend that federal agents were in the country to gather evidence from eye witnesses on the murder of the American girl, identified as Linda Jury, a member of the Hare Krishna faith.

But Senator Johnson in a reaction to the story said the news of FBI agents probing him is just intimidation tactics allegedly plotted by Washington in concert with Dr. Allan White and Benoni Urey to have him support Urey in the upcoming elections.

In a press conference shortly upon his return from Nigeria on Thursday, Senator Johnson disclosed that he had been confronted by Dr. Allan White who served as the chief investigator for the UN-backed special court for Sierra Leone and another white man only identified as Jeff in Accra, Ghana on the arrangement of one Alex Whapoe who is based in the United States.

According to Senator Johnson, Dr. White disclosed to him that Washington was interested in making Urey Liberia's next President because U.S. President Donald Trump is also a businessman.

"We were able to meet two white guys, one was Dr. Alan White and another guy and they introduced themselves as the lobbyist for Benoni Urey, but the way they said it Washington wants Benoni Urey to be the next President since Donald Trump is a businessman so they want me to work with Urey," Johnson said.

The presidential hopeful disclosed that Dr. White said to him that the United States intends establishing war crimes court in Liberia, but would only prosecute cases beginning from 1995 purposely to exclude him from prosecution should he agree to support Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP).

"I said, Dr. White if you have war crimes court coming and I committed war crimes, why should I be exempted?

Let it come, let everybody be involved. But I don't think what you are telling me is true and don't use intimidation tactics to get me to succumb. If Washington wants Mr. Urey why is he still on the State Department travel ban list?" Senator Johnson said.

According to Senator Johnson, the following day Mr. Urey along with Dr. White went to see him at the hotel again where they asked him to consummate an agreement. He noted that he refused to sign the agreement because he was told by Whapoe he was coming to Accra to discuss business, not politics.

Johnson disclosed that Whapoe then came to meet him in Liberia upon his return reiterating that America was interested in Urey.

"I said, Whapoe, are you still interested in minority rule in this country? Since you want us to form a coalition, I agree to form the coalition, but as to who is going to head the coalition would be something the technical team would decide - that was why we came up with that coalition and they drafted it, not my people.

He further explained that upon his refusal to succumb as running mate to Urey, he received a call from Dr. White who told him that his refusal to accept to be vice standard bearer of the coalition is the extreme.

Johnson: "When I finally told them that I'll not support them Whapoe told me, 'You have betrayed the people and they can do anything anyhow. I said Whapoe you've been threatening me with war crimes court - how they will bring war crimes court from '95, it will not be '92 because I left from here '92, it's not my concern. Bring your war crimes court."

"But this is not the work of Allan, this is the work of Urey and his group. The Americans would not do foolish things like this. As a business man, I know they've been lying to them over there that he's so popular in the country, they've been presenting a false picture of Urey there and Alex Whapoe is one of those."

Senator Johnson indicated that the publication on his alleged involvement in the murder of Hladini devi dasi originally named Linda Jury from Michigan, United States.

She was one of the renowned devotees of Hare Krishna was a fabrication intended to have him join Urey's ALP out of fear that Unity Party's Joseph Boakai would win the elections, should he gain his [Johnson's] support.