South Africa: Over 250 000 TVET Certificates Ready for Collection

Pretoria — The Department of Higher Education and Training says over 250 000 National Certificate Vocational NC (V) for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges have been administered and cleared by UmalusI.

Department spokesperson Madikwe Mabotha said the department has been working tirelessly in collaboration with college management, the State Information and Technology Authority (SITA) and the quality assurer Umalusi in a massive mop up project to clear outstanding NC (V) certificates for TVET colleges going as far back as 2007.

"Since last year, the department has managed to process and release large volumes of pending NC (V) certificates on a weekly basis to colleges. So far over 250 000 certificates have been administered and cleared by Umalusi," said Mabotha.

Furthermore, Mabotha said, all the November 2016 TVET college examination results have been certified in accordance with national policy requirements for the issuing of certificates within three months of the publication of results.

These exclude additional certificates that are still pending due to procedural irregularities such as data capturing errors and authentication of identity numbers and other personal information.

"All the backlog and current certificates have since been dispatched and distributed to individual TVET colleges. Students are advised to approach their colleges to verify the availability of their certificates and, if not available to immediately lodge queries with college management.

"Colleges are expected to immediately report queries on certificates directly to the department for further investigation, where after affected students will be notified by their respective colleges on the outcome of their queries," Mabotha said.

Meanwhile, Mabotha said that the department has made substantial progress in a parallel project initiated to accelerate the issuing of outstanding National Diplomas, and it is expected that all applications received up until 31 March 2017 will be finalised no later than the end of July 2017.