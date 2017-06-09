9 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested Within Hours After Committing Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The vigilance and swift back to basics approach by two police officials from Despatch SAPS paid off, when they successfully apprehended a suspect within hours after the suspect allegedly committed a robbery outside a business in Perseverance, Despatch this morning, Friday, 9 June 2017 at about 04:00.

It is alleged that two armed suspects robbed two security officials outside the premises and they took a radio modem, cellphones and cash and fled. SAPS members received valuable information from the Security company, soon afterwards which they followed up immediately and leads led them to a residence in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth. The police officials arrested a 24-year-old male suspect in Veeplaas and recovered the radio modem, cellphones and confiscated a toygun and a panga that was allegedly used in the commission of the robbery. The second suspect is still at large and police are following up on leads and an arrest is imminent. The 24-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of the possession of suspected stolen goods and the case will also be linked to the robbery in Despatch. The 24-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 June 2017.

The police officials arrested a 24-year-old male suspect in Veeplaas and recovered the radio modem, cellphones and confiscated a toygun and a panga that was allegedly used in the commission of the robbery. The second suspect is still at large and police are following up on leads and an arrest is imminent. The 24-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of the possession of suspected stolen goods and the case will also be linked to the robbery in Despatch. The 24-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 June 2017.

The acting Station Commander of Despatch, Capt Flip de Jager, praised the members for their prompt response to the information and he also thanked the security company for working with the SAPS to solve this crime.

South Africa

#CapeStorms the Fault of 'White Monopoly Capital'

White-owned monopoly capital is to blame for the storm that raged across the Western Cape this week, Black First Land… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.