South Africa: Suspect Arrested Within Hours After Committing Robbery

The vigilance and swift back to basics approach by two police officials from Despatch SAPS paid off, when they successfully apprehended a suspect within hours after the suspect allegedly committed a robbery outside a business in Perseverance, Despatch this morning, Friday, 9 June 2017 at about 04:00.

It is alleged that two armed suspects robbed two security officials outside the premises and they took a radio modem, cellphones and cash and fled. SAPS members received valuable information from the Security company, soon afterwards which they followed up immediately and leads led them to a residence in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth. The police officials arrested a 24-year-old male suspect in Veeplaas and recovered the radio modem, cellphones and confiscated a toygun and a panga that was allegedly used in the commission of the robbery. The second suspect is still at large and police are following up on leads and an arrest is imminent. The 24-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of the possession of suspected stolen goods and the case will also be linked to the robbery in Despatch. The 24-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 June 2017.

The acting Station Commander of Despatch, Capt Flip de Jager, praised the members for their prompt response to the information and he also thanked the security company for working with the SAPS to solve this crime.