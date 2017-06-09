9 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of His Cousin-Sister

King William's Town — A 32-year-old man has been arrested by Butterworth Police for alleged rape of his 14-year-old cousin-sister. The suspect was arrested on Thursday, 08 June 2017. It is alleged that the victim was sleeping at home with her aunt who is the mother of the suspect. They were sleeping in their home at Bhokhwe Location, Mqambeli Village, and Butterworth.

The suspect came to their house on Thursday, 08 June 2017 at about 03:00. He allegedly dragged the victim to his room where he raped her. The victim was later released and broke the silence to her aunt. The police were informed of the incident. Butterworth Police acted swiftly and arrested the 32-year-old suspect. The suspect will appear before Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 June 2017.

Eastern Cape police condemned the attacks on women and children. Butterworth Station Commander applauded his members who contributed to the arrest of the suspect and also told the members to uphold and protect the fundamental of their communities and also encouraged them to exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsive and controlled manner, work actively towards preventing any form of crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

