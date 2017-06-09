Ethiopia: Somali Region - Mobilizing Resources to Alleviate Poverty

The Somali Region is located in the eastern part of Ethiopia, with an estimated population of six to eight million people. Prior to the current regional administration, the region was seen as an austerely underdeveloped, politically-unstable conflict zone. A decade ago, the focus was to have reliable and legitimate governance; today, with unprecedented progress and dedicated leadership, the aim is expunging poverty.

As described by the UN, "Poverty is more than the lack of income and resources to ensure a sustainable livelihood. Its manifestations include hunger and malnutrition, limited access to education and other basic services, social discrimination and exclusion as well as the lack of participation in decision-making. Economic growth must be inclusive to provide sustainable jobs and promote equality."

There are three priorities emphasized by the Somali Regional administration: mobilization of resources, education, environmental empowerment and gender equality.

There is a varied availability of resources in Ethiopia, and according to a recent World Bank report, Ethiopia's economy has made remarkable expansion with the gross domestic product (GDP) growing by an average 10.9% in the past decade, compared to a 5.4% average throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

Government budget, taxes that enable and sustain public services, direct and indirect financial support, investments in cooperatives and donations are some of the few approaches (that are used to mobilize resources) I have witnessed during my stay the Somali Region. To change the economic situation of a community, sustainable livelihood techniques and devices must be utilized. Identify the root cause of poverty/problem, which, by the way, is often lack of resources or capital. Then replace scarcity by assembling and impartially sharing resources, and by creating or planning for basic economic stability (where everyone benefits) and hoping for some sort of surplus.

The Somali Region state mobilized the annual government budget by investing in key departments, such as the education, women and youth bureau(s), so that resources converted trickle down to both the aspiring doctor and camel herder.

Education plays a massive role in sustainable development and the poverty eradication movement. When someone thinks of education, s/he/they picture institutional knowledge, which later results in employment or an employable populace. In reality, education comes from a variety of sources: skill or vocational training(s), experience or expertise, home, labor, etc. If and when applied and mobilized equitably, education translates into wealth - and this all manifests into efficient economic growth.

In the Somali Region, there are notable programs and initiatives in place to engage urban and rural populations to partake in educational activities based on their interests. There are technical schools for those who learn better with practice or their hands. There are health colleges for students who want to jump straight into the health profession. There are conventional universities, literacy courses, colleges and small organizations dedicated to equipping the population of the Region in proficiently partaking in the overall social, economic and political processes of Ethiopia.

According to recent government reports and local testimonies, in the last five to seven years, there has been a tremendous increase in enrollment of students in public and private institutions, and construction of all-purpose education-providing establishments. Abdi Omar, the Somali Regional President, has been at the forefront of expanding educational services through the region by being present at almost every school inauguration event, every foundation-stone setting ceremony and graduation. Why? to essentially offer support to the youth and regional community, and to ensure that an improved and thriving economy awaits. Students might have the vision to eradicate poverty, whether on a personal or family level, but with unswerving support from the president of the region, they recognize the significance of collectivity and community.

Majority of the Somali regional community are agro-pastoralists. Their livelihoods--along with those in main cities--rely heavily on crop and livestock productions. In Ethiopia's Phase Two of the national Growth and Transformation Plan (GTPII), it is highlighted that to reduce and eradicate poverty in rural areas, there needs to be an "1) increased and market oriented crop production and productivity; 2) increased livestock production and productivity; 3) reduced degradation and improved productivity of natural resources; and 4) enhanced food security."

The regional state has distributed devices and prioritized agricultural strategies to reduce rural poverty and protect the environment. For example, there are over a hundred irrigation and drainage projects currently ongoing in the region. Also, tractors are being dispensed to local farmers so that they may successfully farm and produce. Furthermore, animal health and livestock markets are becoming normalized concepts, indicating urbanization and rural development can occur at the same time whilst supporting each other rather than conflicting.

Poverty can only be abolished through a collective of initiatives, resources, and people. No one method can actively work in uplifting socio-economic statuses of poverty-stricken communities. Gender equality is vital in wealth creation and economic development, security, production and the universal well-being of humans.

Women in the Somali Region are the backbone of the labor force and, in recent years, have taken on powerful leadership and commerce roles. For example, almost all the district finance heads in the Somali Region are women. The President's office earnestly and overtly encourages girls and women by facilitating opportunities and grants for them to transform their lives and positions in society.

The Vice President of the Somali Region, Suad Ahmed, who is one of the key decision makers, is an example of how gender empowerment is evident in the regional administration echelons. Still, even with women in government, business and in the labor force, gender equality is an ongoing [global] battle front that is proactively and correspondingly being fought in the war against poverty. Poverty eradication requires public and women participation.

Similar to the efforts being exerted towards poverty eradication, obstacles are also apparent here. As astounding and irrefutable the hard work of the regional administration, other stakeholders should step up and build capacity of smaller entities of their reputable or related fields. For example, international humanitarian offices must provide support to local NGOs, larger government bureaus should be transparent in dealing with smaller governmental agencies and big businesses should be legally required to give space for small companies to excel. After all, the war against poverty necessitates multitasking and multidimensional [collective] actions.