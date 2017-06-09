9 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Realizing Projects to Create Clean City

By Tewodros Kassa

Addis Ababa City Government Environment Protection Authority announced Tuesday that it is undertaking various projects which would free the city from environmental pollution.

Speaking at the marking of World Environment Day themed: 'Connecting People to Nature,' Authority General Manager Tsegaye Gebremariam said the projects are aimed at positioning Addis Ababa among the fifteen best tourist destinations in Africa by 2020.

For green economic development is the city's priority, it is developing the Reppe Waste-to Energy Project and other greenery parks at the major riversides, he added. The riversides' development received 176-million Birr this Ethiopian fiscal year, he added.

He also said since Addis is Africa's diplomatic hub, environmental protection and greenery development would further make the city safe and livable, while helping tourists to spend more nights.

Growth in population, industrialization and science and technology is adversely impacting the environment, he said, urging every stakeholder to support and promote the green economic development endeavors.

For his part, Dry Waste Recycle and Disposal Project Office Head Mengistu Tsegaye said the project office has recycled over 32,600 tons of waste during the past nine months. It is also working to forge linkage between waste suppliers and recycling firms found in Addis Ababa and Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Addis Ababa, he added.

The Day was marked for the 45th and 24th times in the world and Ethiopia respectively.

