9 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Seven Suspects Arrested for Business Robbery in Philippi East

Relentless efforts in addressing serious and violent crimes in the Nyanga area resulted in the arrest of seven suspects during the early hours of this morning. The suspects committed a robbery at a butchery in Philippi East on Monday, bringing the total number of arrests for the crime to eight. Their accomplice, a 19 year old man, was arrested minutes after the robbery by members of the Stabilization Unit who were quick to react to the incident. This arrest assisted police with the investigation and brought us closer to the seven suspects who are aged between 17 and 18. Their involvement in other similar robberies in the area is now also under the spotlight.

The suspects are expected to appear in Athlone Magistrates' Court on Monday to face charges of business robbery. The members are commended for their contribution in ensuring that these culprits were brought to book.

South Africa

