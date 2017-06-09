Ethiopia: Addis to Host First Ever 'Chinese Trade Week' Show

The first ever ' Chinese Trade Week' will be held in Addis Ababa from 4th-6th of July 2107 at the Intercontinental Hotel.

International Events Director, Michelle Meyrick said on the event construction materials, machinery, smart electronics, clothing and textiles, power and energy, print, packaging and plastic, home interiors, health and beauty, kitchen and bathroom and agricultural machinery will be exhibited.

She said the three-day event is designed to offer a perfect platform for the local business community to meet Chinese manufacturers; visitors can take advantage of the event's high quality, competitively priced products.

"The event is a unique opportunity for the local business community to develop trade relations and potentially negotiate commercial cooperation."

The event will also bring Ethiopia's business people face-to-face with Chinese companies creating a unique opportunity to meet, talk and develop the foundations of trading and business relationships, Meyrick said.

Ethiopian Investment Commission Communication Directorate Director Mekonen Hailu for his part said Ethiopia has attracted companies with projects worth 14.5 billion Birr. And Chinese companies are on the leading position in terms of capital and in manufacturing industry engagement followed by India and Turkey.