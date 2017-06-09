Ethiopia: Extra Effort to Collect Tax

The tax being collected in Ethiopia pales in to insignificance viewed in light of the aggregate outlay of the country and what other countries collect. There are also countries that manage to cover 20 per cent of their expenditure with the tax they collect. Even Subsharan countries that collect minimal taxes are ones that cover at least 17 per cent of their outlays from taxes .

The tax Ethiopia collects is around 12.5 per cent. In terms of quantity, the tax has increased. But according to the information released by Finance and Economic Cooperation Ministry, seen in the lens of the total outlay, the amount being collected is overshadowed by the combined effect of the inflation created and the increment of the budget the country apportion for various activities.

Specially, during the past two decades, the country has been displaying a double-digit economic growth. Investment is expanding and the lifestyle of people is taking a turn for the better. New sectors are emerging and investments are mushrooming here and there. Nevertheless, all the success stories have not helped buoy up the tax revenue to the required level.

To collect the required volume of tax the government has tried to build the capacity of the Ethiopian Revenue and custom authority. In 2016, it had promulgated Federal income tax proclamation and Federal Revenue management.

Lately, Federal tax administration procedure is due to be publicized,according to Finance and Economic Cooperation Ministry. Yet experts in the field harbor fear that the tax being collected from the economy could not increase.

The overarching reason resides in lack of awareness on the part of the public on the significance of tax.

Poor performance,rent seeking and gaps in expanding the domain of tax payers are also major hurdles ascribable to the problem. Though investment is flourishing those who evade tax under various pretexts are many.

As the initiation of citizens to pay tax is minimal ,obviously,there are many that backpedal from paying taxes. Sectors that collect high revenue are not entailed in the tax net. In areas where tax collecting offices are in short supply, those who fight shy from paying taxes are not few. At times due to loopholes in rules and regulations and problems of tax collectors the tax collection process turns out to be far from fair.

For instance, most businessmen and investors do not pay as much tax as civil servants do. For instance, though an owner of a vehicle gets 20 times as much as a public servant s/he pay only one twenty fifth of the tax a public servant pays. There is hope that the new rule and regulation that will be made official soon will rectify it. But the process so far was not that viable.

On the other hand complaints are being lodged against tax collectors. In order to make them shun a rent-seeking mind bent their salary scale is made a bit higher than other public servants on top of other incentives. Yet the task could not come anywhere near success. There are who openly and proudly speak "We don't pay taxes let alone fair taxes".

There are also people who condone such acts. Citizens must rally behind the government in the execution of the rules and regulations. Among citizens,the fact that collected taxes irrigate development-oriented activities must sink in. The government must also further ensure transparency and accountability. Instead of wholly relaying on coercing citizens pay tax, it as well must learn convincing them into paying taxes. Every one must see paying tax a gesture of responsibility. Regarding rules, regulations and procedures , discussion forums must be organized. There is a call for inviting,tax payers,experts and elites. Doing research and taking facts on the ground is necessary.