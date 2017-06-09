Ethiopia: Federation Promoting Economic, Social Inclusion to PWDs

Federation of Ethiopian National Associations of Persons with Disabilities (FENAPD) called on stakeholders to intensify public awareness campaign towards economic inclusion of Persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking at the 4th Art exhibition organized to promote artistic works of PWDs Wednesday, Federation President Kalkidan Shimels said though the country has made some progress in terms of adopting international convention on rights of PWDs and creating equal opportunity for them, they are yet vulnerable to economic and social marginalization.

She further said the Federation has been working in partnership with various institutions to curb the wrong perception towards PWDs. As a result, it has managed to narrow disability information gaps on service provision across the country.

House of Peoples' Representatives Social Affairs Standing Committee member Meseret Jemaneh for her part said that the House has been inspecting the progress and challenges towards PWDs.

"The PWDs have to benefit from so far registered economic growth and intensified awareness creation towards their economic and social inclusion needs to be carried out in a timely manner," he added.

As Ethiopia has adopted and incorporated United Nations PDWs declaration in its constitution, he said a number of institutes are now promoting PDWs equal rights

Presenting a paper entitled: "Culture and its Relevance for Society" Ethiopian Centre for Disability and Development Co-Founder Yetneberish Nigussie said : " We often intend to stereotype people based on physical appearance and sex. PWDs are also victims of such stereotypes as a large number people see them as public dependent."

According to her, Afar and Somalia peoples outlook towards PDWs is the exemplary one, all need to follow their footsteps in this regard.