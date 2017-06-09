The Scorpions Senior National Team under Coach Sang Ndong hopes for a qualification spot will begin on Sunday when The Gambia play Benin in Group D opening of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers to be hosted by Cameroon.

The Gambia, unlike Benin, is yet to taste playing in any AFCON competition and Gambians can't wait for this to happen.

The Scorpions on Wednesday morning lost by 2-1 to the Ghanaian B Team, in a test game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Gambia is in group D against Algeria, Togo and Benin. Kickoff time is 3pm.