Former Gambia captain Abdou Jammeh is currently training with Malaysian Super League club Penang FA with a view to earning a contract, it has been revealed.

The 31-year-old, who left Qatari second-tier side Al-Shamal Sports Club after the elapse of his six-month deal, has been spotted in the Southeast Asian country undergoing a trial with Penang, who have compatriot Sanna Nyassi in their ranks.

Penang are in need of a strong cover and coach Zainal Abidin Hassan has been thinking of ways to remedy their leaky defense and has thus taken the experienced Gambian on trial.

The Malaysian Super League is meanwhile on a five-week break for the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations but a move for the former Steve Biko, Torpedo Moscow, RoPS and Doxa Katokopia centre-back could happen should he impress.

The Malaysian league resumes with nine remaining rounds on July 1.