Liberia: Operations for Fistula Victims Launched

A two-week nationwide surgical campaign for women suffering from Fistula across the country has been launched in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Some foreign doctors and their local counterparts led by the National Coordinator of the Fistula Project, Dr. John Mulbah are expected to conduct surgery on 50 women suffering from the sickness.

The surgical operation campaign, which appears to be one of the major targets of UNFPA and Zonta International to give Fistula Victims new hope and dignity, is currently taking place at the Phebe Hospital.

Launching the campaign, Bong County Health Officer, Dr. Gorbe Logan thanked the donor and doctors for their dedication and commitment to end the sickness in Liberia.

Dr. Logan said the complication was eroding the victims of their dignity and ability to live peacefully in the society.

He called on women suffering from the illness to show up for the campaign in order to be treated by the surgeons.

Earlier, a dedicated member of the Fistula Project, Emma Katakpah said since the project began in 2007, thousands of fistula victims have been operated on and reintegrated into the society.

She spoke of the three components of the project, which are prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, following which the women are re-united with their communities.

For his part, the National Coordinator of the project, Dr. John Mulbah, thanked the donors for the support including those foreign doctors who have come to help end the sickness in Liberia.

The campaign is being implemented by the Liberia Fistula Program through Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing and the Ministry of Health.