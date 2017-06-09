Liberia: ULSU Gets L$1 Million

The Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has given L$1, 0000,000 to the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU).

The amount is intended to support the scholarship and financial aid programs of ULSU.

A release from MFDP said the contribution is said to have brought relief to hundreds of students at the state-run University who risked being droppedfrom school for the second semester of academic year 2016/2017 due to financial constraint.

Presenting the check on behalf of Boima S. Kamara, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, the Executive Director of LIMAPC Del Francis Wreh, cautioned the leadership of ULSU, SUP and students to remain constructively engaged with the University leadership and stakeholders as they pursue their academic studies.

Mr. Wreh explained that Minister Kamara's intervention was based on a request by the leadership of ULSU to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

He said Minister Kamara, who is also Chairperson of the Board of Management of LIMPAC saw it prudent to support the students scholarship fund drive, in line with LIMPAC's strategic plan to support the human development and capacity building needs of Liberia, especially during this difficult period of economic challenges.

"Minister Kamara also felt the need to support the students because he was once in similar position of looking up for scholarship to pursue education during his days as a student at the University of Liberia and it is time for him to return the favor," he said.

He commended student Martin Kollie of the Press and Propaganda Bureau of SUP and entire leadership of the students for being instrumental in advocating for support to ULSU Scholarship and Financial Aid Program.

Responding, the acting President of SUP Jerome Danquiah lauded Minister Kamara for restoring the hopes of students. He assured the money will be used purposefully.