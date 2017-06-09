Liberia Gets Medical Equipment

An international group in Switzerland,Numelec, in partnership with the Office of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has turned over disinfectant materials to three hospitals in Liberia.

The hospitals include, Phebe in Gbarnga, Bong County, Tellewoyan in Voinjama, Lofa County and Jackson F. Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital Tappita, Nimba County.

Presenting the items to the Ministry of Health Wednesday, the President of Numelec Francois Wahl President said the donation is a result of the Vice President's recent visit to Switzerland.

Wahl said during his Vice President's visit to that country, he stressed the need to have foreign aid so as to buttress government's efforts in strengthening the country's health sector.

He said the disinfectants materials are critical to hospitals because they will help reduce high death rates.

"The estimated cause of these materials is over 144,000 Euros; and these materials are real technology, that's why I am here to make sure that few of the health workers are trained on how to use it; based on the response we will get and how well health practioners respond, we will continue to work with the government to make sure that we collectively strengthen the health sector," he said.

Wahl believes that the effective use of the equipment will yield positive results.

In a brief statement, Vice President Boakai thanked the President of Numelec for the gesture in fulfilling his promise of contributing to the Liberia's health sector.

Ambassador Boakai said it is the responsibility of the government to seek international assistance that will address the needs of the Liberian people.

He encouraged health workers to learn how to use the equipment and other materials to provide quality healthcare across the country.

For her part, Minister Bernice Dahn assured that her Ministry will track the usage of equipment to ensure that it is used for the right purpose.