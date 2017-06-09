Ghana: Aviation Minister Inspects Proposed Site for Airstrip in the Western Region

press release

The Minister for Aviation Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, has inspected proposed sites for Airstrip, Helipads and Airport at Princess Town in the Ahanta West District and Axim in the Nzema East District respectively in the western region.

At a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, and his Deputy Mrs. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Mrs. Dapaah disclosed that an 8,000 acre land had been earmarked at Princess Town for a proposed airport project.

She said, the airport would serve as a supplement to that of the Takoradi Airforce Base and would play a major role in the petroleum industry. This, she said, would open up the country to investors as well as boost economic activities and accelerate development.

The Minister said government was also considering the construction of an airstrip at either Victoria Park or the jubilee park both in Axim and appealed to the Regional Minister to engage the Chiefs in the Western Region on the need to release lands for government projects.

She urged Chiefs in the region to be generous in releasing land for developmental projects in their various localities and said failure to do so stall development and prevents investor from coming to invest in the country.

She however urged the Chiefs and stakeholders to protect lands earmarked for government projects from encroachers.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Mrs. Catherine Afeku who was part of the delegation said the projects would be designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism so as to exploit the country's tourism potentials.

At princess town Nana Kofi Nyame II, Chief of Fikpole and Charles Kow Adjei, Stool Secretary of the town welcomed the delegation and promised government to protect the land earmarked for the project from encroachers and also assist in the realization of the project.

On inspection at Axim, Nana Ewiafu, Gyantuahen of Lower Axim Traditional Area commended government for considering the district for this all important project as it will boost economic activities and development in the area.

The delegation visited the ENI helipad, an on-shore receiving facility at Sanzule in the Ellembelle District to climax the tour.

Some dignitaries on the tour included the Deputy Regional Minister, Mrs. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Minister for Aviation, Hon. kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah (MP), the MD of Ghana Airport Company, Mr. John Attafuah and Promoter of the Projects, Dr. Henry Benyah.

Source: ISD (Fredrick Senu-Richards)