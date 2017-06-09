Ghana: 2017 Bece Underway in Bongo With 1,852 Candidates

press release

The 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which began on Monday is going on smoothly in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region with 1,852 candidates from about 53 Junior High Schools writing the prescribed papers.

The BECE is the final examination conducted for basic school final year students passing which successfully opens the gates for them into second cycle education, the Senior High Schools.

The ISD's checks with the Bongo District Directorate of Education revealed that of the total number of registered candidates in the district, 1,833 of them actually reported for the exams while 19 absented themselves owing to varied reasons. The 1,833 comprised 840 boys and 993 girls.

Bongo District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Duncan Nsoh, explained that the absenteeism mostly resulted from ill health. He also disclosed that a male candidate from Zorkor died before the start of them exams.

Bongo District Chief Executive, Hon. Ayinbisa Ayamga Peter together with some selected GES Staff went round and inspected the conduct of the exams on Monday June 5, 2017 which marked the commencement of this year's BECE.

The Examination which is being written at seven different centers across the district will ends on Friday, 9th June, 2017.

Source: ISD (Peter Atogewe Wedam)