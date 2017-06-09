Ghana: Former Chief Justice Georgina Wood Gets New Appointment

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, as member of the Council of State in accordance to with Article 89 (2) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oqukaye, announced this in on Thursday.

He told Parliament that the President's communication explained that the delay in the nomination was due the fact that, at the time the 24 members of the Council were sworn-in, there was no living former Chief Justice.

"I could not make that appointment as there was no living former Chief Justice... From 8th June 2017, the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Wood, will retire from the bench. She has concerted to be nominated for membership of the Council of State if the consultation with Parliament is successful. I therefore nominated her to fill the last remaining vacant seat on the Council of State," the Speaker read.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier sworn-in 24 members of the Council of State, with the exception of one member which per Ghana's 1992 Constitution, was supposed to be occupied by "one person who has previously held the office of Chief Justice" pursuant to approval of Parliament.

The President urged Parliament to speed the processes involved with the approval "to enable the former CJ Georgina Wood take her place on the Council as soon as possible."

The Council of State is made up of 25 members, including the President of the National House of Chiefs, who is an ex-officio member.

The Council consists of 10 regional elected representatives and 14 others appointed by the President and exists to "counsel the President in the performance of his functions."

Its advisory role is to "consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the council."

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)