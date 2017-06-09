Ghana: Frown On All Forms of Examination Malpractices--Pusiga DCE Urges Bece Candidates

press release

The District Chief Executive for Pusiga, Mr Abdulai Zubeiru, has advised candidates writing this year's June 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be mindful of all examination rules and regulations, and frown on all forms of examination malpractices.

Mr Zubeiru, therefore, encouraged all candidates to go into the examination halls with a clear conscience and a will to achieve good results.

He commended the candidates for devoting their time and effort in preparation towards the examination and wished them good health, sound judgment, precision and good fortune in the week-long examination.

Mr Cosmas Yeledor, District Education Director, in a mini ceremony organized for candidates before the start of the examination, took candidates thorough what were expected of them during the examination.

Mr Yeledor warned candidates not to send foreign materials into the examination hall as any candidate caught would be sanctioned accordingly.

He urged them to be serious and promised that candidates who attained an aggregate of ten (10) or better would receive support from the District Assembly.

Available information indicates that girls writing this year's June 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Pusiga District of the Upper East region have outnumbered boys.

According the records, out of the 1,110 candidates who registered, 554 are girls while 536 are boys present.

Twenty candidates were, however, absent, the records show.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)