Ghana: Eschew Corruption, Protect Public Purse--Vice Prez Urges Public Officials, Accountants

press release

Ghana is confronted with the challenge of building an economy through the path of good governance, transparency and accountability which demands that public officials eschew corruption, the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated.

Dr Bawumia, who made the statement in an address delivered on his behalf at the opening of this year's Accountants' Conference at Ho in the Volta regional capital, therefore, commended the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) for its role in the adoption and implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPAS) as the basis for preparing and presenting financial statements of the public accounts of the nation, adding that IPSAS had helped in the effective allocation of resources.

He pledged government's commitment to remaining focused on delivering on its mandate to the people of Ghana, despite the economic difficulties, and urged accountants to be catalysts of positive influence by playing their stewardship role of protecting the public purse with the dignity and transparency it deserved.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yoa Letsa, in a statement, said Ghana's attainment of 60 years was an opportunity for the country to start to do things differently and in a better way.

Dr Letsa reiterated the need for relevant legislation, policies and programmes to be effectively implemented and enforced while the citizenry made discipline and the rule of law their watchword, and urged accountants to champion the fight against corruption both in public and private sectors.

In a welcome address, Mr Christian Sottie, President, ICAG, called on all Ghanaians to support the government's fight against illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey and save the country from its negative effect.

Mr Sottie expressed the hope that the conference would spur all accountants to support government in it quests to build a resilient economy.

For his part, Hon. Benjamin Komla Kpodo, MP for Ho Central, noted that the Institute had, in recent times, been faced with the challenge of "image maintenance" as a result of recent developments and events that had created a negative perception that tended to diminish the reputation of accountants among the public.

Mr Kpodo, therefore, called on the Vice President and the Ministers of Local Government and Education to help ensure that only qualified and well trained accountants were appointed to head the finance departments of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, as well as other public institutions, particularly Senior High Schools.

Source: ISD (Grace Naki Teye)