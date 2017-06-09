Ghana: Municipal and District Assemblies Charged to Deliver Prompt Services

press release

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, has admonished the core staff of Municipal and District Assemblies against excessive bureaucracy.

He said excessive bureaucracy retarded development, urging them to be proactive in the discharge of their responsibilities in order to develop every corner of the country.

He said it was sad that some Unit Heads or Departmental Heads whose responsibilities was to ensure that official duties were discharged within a certain time frame, exhibited laxity and in the process files overstayed on their trays without action taken on them.

Dr. Ato Arthur said this when he interacted with key staff of the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Upper East Region in Bolgatanga yesterday to introduce himself as the new head of the Local Government Service Council (LGS).

He urged the staff to uphold the six service delivery standards such as professionalism, client focus, accountability, participation, effectiveness and efficiency and transparency which were adopted in 2014.

He added that as role models in the service, who the generality of the staff look up to, they should allow these attributes not only to permeate their value systems but also be their guiding principle in addition to the ethics and codes of the service.

He charged them to have a change of attitude and work with utmost dedication and commitment for the rest of the staff to emulate.

"As front line staff of the service, let us brace ourselves to drive the policies approved for implementation by the Local Government Service Council to deepen Ghana's Decentralization Programme," he emphasized.

Welcoming the new Head of LGS, the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Rockson Bukari, said constantly staff meetings were held to drum home the roles of various heads and their subordinates in improving the quality of lives of the local people and the need for them to exhibit good work ethics, which invariably promotes the image of the service.

He further explained that often the staff were advised to use the code of conduct designed for the service as their companion so as to cultivate suitable attitudes for work and also to bring their technical expertise to bear in shaping and implementing government's flagship programmes to lift this country to the next level.

Hon. Bukari, assured Dr Ato Arthur that staff who would not be prepared to turn over a new leaf and work professionally, would not be tolerated.

During the open forum, participants asked questions bothering on market premium, transfers, promotions, motivations, failure to receive their results after attending interviews, among others.

Source: ISD (Godwin A. Nkunu)