Ghana: Yea to Fulfill Its Core Mandate - AG CEO

press release

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) will fulfill its core mandate of providing employment opportunities to the country's youth.

Mr Justice Frimpong, Esq., Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agency, who gave the assurance at a news conference in Accra, yesterday, disclosed that in fulfillment of that mandate, the new management of the Agency would soon roll out new employment modules.

Mr Frimpong disclosed that the new management of the Agency had already saved the country an amount of 20,206,800 Ghana cedis of the tax payer's money.

He said per the verification exercise conducted by the new management with respect to existing beneficiaries of the Agency, a total of 16,839 ghost names had been found and had, since, been deleted from the agency's payroll.

He explained that the new management of the Agency inherited 63,000 beneficiaries across the country, but upon a cursory audit of the figure in respect of the payroll system, discovered a number of discrepancies, leading to the suspension of four months allowance of beneficiaries.

Mr Frimpong disclosed that reports of the Internal Audit Agency had revealed that payments of unearned allowances to beneficiaries not at post amounted to GH¢ 1,247,300; funds meant for official use but paid into personal accounts in cash amounted to GH¢ 5,433,261, discrepancies discovered between data generated from the YEA portal and data obtained from the District Offices; while beneficiaries were recruited without appointment letters.

To deal with the challenges, he said management, in consultation with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, had resolved to strengthen the internal control mechanism of the Agency including the introduction of a pre-monthly validation policy before payments.

"Moving forward, all payments to beneficiaries would pass through the internal audit unit for pre-auditing, while there would be from time-to-time staff transfer from units, districts and regions to ensure transparency and accountability, 'he added.

YEA, which is under the supervision of Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, was established in 2006 as a National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP) support to Ghanaian youth through skills training and internship modules with a view of transiting them from unemployment to employment.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Chantal Aidoo)