Ghana: Upper East Regional Minister Assures Bece Candidates of Free SHS

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Rockson Bukari, has assured the candidates writing this year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that they would enjoy the government's Free Senior High School Policy come September, 2017.

He urged them to rely on their hearts and mind, and avoid examination malpractices that may call for the cancellation of their results.

The Minister said this when he interacted with a cross section of the candidates at some exams centres before the commencement of the first paper.

He told them that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was a transformational leader, who is poised to transform the face of Ghana, therefore engineers, nurses, doctors were needed to achieve this noble vision, hence, they needed to pass their exams with good grades in order to move to the next level of the academic ladder, adding, "relax your minds, your heart, don't be tensed up so that you answer the questions correctly."

The Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Jane Sabina Obeng, also used the occasion to advise the candidates to desist from any examination malpractices because the consequences would not be too good if they were caught, adding that those who would not be caught at centres, there were mechanisms at West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to detect those negative practices.

She therefore appealed to them to endeavour to do individual work that would determine their time strength and natural talent and ability in order to discover their potentials in future.

A total of 19,871 candidates are writing the BECE exams this year, comprising 10,050 girls and 9,821 boy across 79 centres in the region.

Source: ISD (Godwin A. Nkunu)