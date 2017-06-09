Liberia: Pro-Boakai Group Commends PYJ

The North Central Alliance (NCA), a mass citizens' pro-democracy movement representing the cultural, educational, agricultural and political values of the citizens of Bong, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Margibi and Nimba Counties is congratulating Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba County and Political Leader for the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), for his unsolicited, nationalistic and patriotic declaration of support for the Presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

According to the release from the NCA, the decision made by Senator Johnson to support the Vice President is not only in the national interest, but clearly speaks to the fact that the majority of the people who make up the North Central Alliance including other supporters from other counties are now set to determine the political destiny of the Liberia come October 2017.

The NCA describes Senator Johnson as a loyal and devoted son whose interest is not only tied in with the majority, but to provide support to a majority candidate with an impeccable record and one with a vision to transform the country to the benefit of all the people.

The NCA describes the declaration of support by Senator Johnson for the Vice President as not only timely but a decision that is informed by the political history of Liberia which has sadly been piloted by the rule of the minority over the vast majority of the people.

"Based on our common interests, identity, values and culture, the NCA has promised to host a meeting of the minds with Senator Johnson and the leadership of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) to further strengthen ties, build greater alliances and harness our forces for the election of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as the singular most important embodiment of the majority of our people at these defining moments," the NCA stated.

Meanwhile, the NCA is reminding disparagers who are bent on casting doubts in Senator Johnson and associating him with all sorts of negatives to refrain from such chicanery. The NCA wants to remind all and sundry that it will not hesitate to respond robustly and uncompromisingly and in equal and opposite proposition to any person or group of persons or organizations that will take on the ugly path by spewing invectives at Senator Johnson and other leaders of the North Central Alliance member counties.