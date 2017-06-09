Liberia: GVL Breaks Ground for School Project

Golden Veroleum Liberia and the citizens of Butaw have jointly broken grounds for the construction of US$120,000 eight classroom annex and a teacher quarter at the Butaw Junior High School for the elevation of the school to Senior Secondary High School level.

The projects are in fulfillment of many project commitments made to the people of Butaw in the Memorandum of Understanding incorporating a Social Agreement (MOUSA) signed between GVL and Butaw District communities on February 10, 2017.

The school will include the construction of eight classroom annex building at a cost of US$80,000.00 to be equipped with a modern four-room flush commode toilet, a hand pump with a reservoir overhead. The teachers' quarter cost is put at US$40,000.00. The modern teachers' quarter will contain eight bed rooms on the school campus.

Presenting a symbolic check to the contracted company, T-Star Construction and Engineering Company at the ground breaking ceremony in Butaw, GVL Chief Executive Officer Burhan Telasman said that GVL is happy to partner with its host communities in bringing development and hope to the people.

CEO Telasman encouraged the people of Butaw and the school administration to make proper use of the project when completed.

"It is GVL interest that the children of Butaw district have a better learning environment and develop to bring forth a brighter future for the district, county and Liberia as a whole," said Telasman.

Sinoe County Education Officer, Malayee Chayard, praised GVL for the project stating that the project is the first of its kind in the county by a concession company.

Chayard told the gathering that it is the dream of Sinoe to see high schools built in all districts.

He therefore committed that he will support the project and the building when completed and ensured that the buildings will be used for the intended purpose.

Chairman of Butaw, Benedict Menawah, said he is very pleased with the level of development being carried out in the district by GVL.

Menawah told the audience that he is withdrawing and waiving any concerns he has with GVL and thanked the company for such development in the district.

He disclosed that GVL will be given more land in order to continue its development in the district and provide additional employment to Butaw citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Butaw, Co-Chairman of Butaw Welfare and Development Association James Doe and Paramount Chief of Kao Chiefdom Clarence Chea, in separate remarks, praised GVL for fulfilling its MOU commitments and promised to keep working closely in peace and unity with GVL.

Meanwhile, Butaw District Commissioner Togba Bestman joined his kinsmen to praise GVL for bringing development in his district and said that all projects currently being implemented in the District by GVL will forever be remembered by the good and loving people of Butaw.