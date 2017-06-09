Liberia: LP Primary Woes - Rep. Smith Defeats Dr. Bropleh in Primary, But - Featured

Former Liberia's Information Minister, Dr. Lawrence K. Bropleh has been defeated in the primary of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) for District #3, Grand Bassa County.

The Liberian Orator's hope of becoming a member of the 54th National Legislature has been dashed as he was whipped by incumbent Lawmaker Gabriel Buchanan Smith.

A dispatch from Grand Bassa says the former Information Minister, who now works with the local law firm of the LP political leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, was massively defeated 100 to 6 votes.

The primary election was held in Buchanan on Wednesday, June 8, 2017 before the watchful eyes of top officials of the party.

The information revealed that Dr. Bropleh and supporters walked out of the primary hall before the official voting process on grounds that they detected some irregularities ahead of the main process.

Bropleh who was contacted later yesterday indicated his dissatisfaction with the process. "I have already filed an official protest with the party, and I am awaiting the outcome," he told Capitol Times.

Dr. Bropleh first contested the 2011 Presidential and Legislative Elections as an independent candidate and finished in a distant fifth (5th) position after accumulating a 1,367 or 7.7% of the total valid cast.

Unlike the eventual winner who contested the 2011 Presidential and Legislative Elections after being defeated at the LP primary, the new elections law of 2017 neither permits an aspirant to contest as an independent candidate nor on another party's ticket after being defeated on a party's slot.

It means that Representative Smith, who won his first public election in 2005 Presidential and Legislative Elections on the LP's ticket will once again represent the party (LP) at the poll come October 10 of this year.

Reports reaching this medium suggest that Smith will come against stiff resistance from the likes of a man who is currently believed to be the leading force in District #3 in the person of Matthew Joe of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Also, a young and eloquent former Liberian journalist Alexander Bealded or Gender Minister Julia Duncan-Cassell, who are both contesting the ruling Unity Party (UP) primary are forces to contend with in the ensuing elections.