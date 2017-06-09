Gambia: Court Acquits, Discharge Journalist Ceesay's Alleged Escape Aiders

The two prison wardens tried on allegation charges of aiding and abating Abdoulie Ceesay, former managing director of Taranga FM Radio to escape from their lawful custody have been acquitted and discharged by Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

In a ruling delivered yesterday, Magistrate Janneh-Njie said Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code gives power to enter a Nolle Prosequi - a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit by the director of public prosecution, while Section 68 of the same provision gives the power to withdraw a prosecution by the attorney general.

While under the employment of The Gambia Prison Service responsible for looking after Mr. Ceesay while under custody, Ebrima B. Njie and Edrisa Manga were alleged to have negligently permitted Mr. Ceesay to escape from their lawful custody while on duty on 19th April, 2016 at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

They are also alleged to have willfully neglected to perform their duties to wit, keep custody of Mr. Ceesay while on duty on 19th April 2016 at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.

Magistrate Janneh-Njie made the yesterday's ruling following State Counsel B. Jaiteh's announcement of their intention to file a nolle prosequi in the case.

The nolle prosequi application was prepared in the name of Gambia's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubacarr M. Tambedou. It states that: "In exercise of the power vested upon me under Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code, I Abubacarr M. Tambedou, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia hereby inform this court that the state intends that the proceedings in the charges against the accused persons in criminal case Number BMC/CC/047/16 shall not continue."

Reacting on State Counsel Jaiteh's application, Defence Counsel P. Gomez urged the court to grant his prayer by ordering the authorities to reinstate Mr. Njie and Manga, pay all their salaries since the day of their arrest and the court to acquit and discharge them.

But Counsel Jaiteh maintained that their application was a nolle prosequi and not withdrawal of the case pursuant to Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code, saying if the court could grant their application, the key word is discharge and not acquittal.

Counsel Jaiteh further disclosed that based on Section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code; it is not required for the state to explain why it was entering a nolle prosequi. He added that Section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code stated that when a withdrawal application is made by the state, it has to do it with the consent of the court. He urged the court to grant his application and refuse the defence application.

Further replying, defence Gomez said going by the law, only the DPP has the power to enter a nolle prosequi, saying the application was written and signed by the AG and the withdrawal can be done by AG but it is the DPP that has the power to enter a nolle prosequi.

Presiding Magistrate Janneh-Njie ruled that after going through Section 64 and 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code, she has agreed with the defence that power to enter nolle prosequi is duly from DPP by law. She said the application made in writing by the AG should have been withdrawn under Section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code and not Section 64.

She ruled that since it is the attorney general's intention to withdraw the charges against Mr. Njie and Manga, Section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be applied and not Section 64. The magistrate also emphasized that going through the court record, it is obvious that the prosecution has closed its case and defence was to file a no-case submission.

She said under Section 68, when an application for withdrawal is made, court's order when granting such application depends on the stage of proceeding.

Magistrate Njie emphasized that even though prosecution has closed its case, Mr. Njie and Manga did not yet enter their defence and if the court is to strictly follow Section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code with considerate to the provision in Section 68 (1) (b), Njie and Manga will only be discharged.

She, however, said considering the merit of the case, it is her view that it is only just and fair that accused persons be acquitted and discharged. She then ruled that in this circumstance, she will not only discharge Njie and Manga but would withdraw their case from the court and he therefore, acquitted and discharged them.

The court refused to make any order with regard to defence's prayers, referring it to the authorities who are at liberty to reinstate them if they wish.

Readers would recalled that the particular of the offences on count one revealed that the accused persons on 19th April 2016at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul within the jurisdiction of this court, while on duty negligently permit Abdoulie Ceesay to escape from their lawful custody

The case was adjourned to 8th June, 2017.