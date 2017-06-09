9 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Ndigal, Followers Case Adjourned for Mention

By Kebba Secka

The case between Muhamadou Bassirou Secka, alias Ndigal and twenty-two property owners from Kerr Mot Hali against the state, Wednesday resumed before Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay of the High Court in Banjul. At 12:13 p.m., the case was called and the twenty-two property owners of Kerr Mot Hali rose up as their names were called.

Counsel for the applicants, Sheriff Marie Tambedou informed the court that he has filed an application on behalf of his clients but yet to receive response in opposition. He asked the court to begin hearing if there is no response in opposition to the application but the trial judge said the fourth respondent has filed a brief notice in opposition to the applicants. She therefore asked whether the court has served him a copy of that notice.

In respond, Counsel Tambedou said he is not served with any notice in opposition to the application submitted. Justice Saho-Ceesay then ordered for a copy of the notice to be served to the counsel.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned to 19th June for mention.

Muhamadou Bassirou Secka of Kerr Mot Hali and twenty-two properties owners filed an application at the High Court in Banjul against the Inspector General of Police (1st Respondent), Attorney General (2nd Respondent), Sheikh Secka current alkalo of Kerr Mot Hali (4th Respondent) and the Governor of the Central River Region (5th Respondent) in connection to a 2009 dispute.

