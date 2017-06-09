Gambia: Bajo-Led Gff Exco Meets President Barrow

The president of The Gambia Football Federation Lamin Kabba Bajo on Wednesday 7th June led the Executive Committee of the Football Federation to its chief patron and President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow at his office in Fajara.

Mr. Bajo first wishes the Gambian leader a blessed Ramadan Kareem and prayed for His Excellency's good health and prosperity during the holy month.

"Your Excellency I want to begin by thanking you for receiving the members of The Gambia Football Federation despite your busy schedules".

The GFF boss enumerated a wide range of matters all encapsulated in the football leadership strategic vision which according to Kabba, is in conformity with standard football practices. He said the GFF has a four year plan to develop football across the country with an-inclusive stakeholder participation.

"We are very conscious of government support in all our engagements especially national team duties, because government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is the biggest partner of the GFF".

Mr. Bajo informed the head of state of the football leadership's strive to building and maximizing a more playing grounds across the country because "no good football can take place without proper playing grounds".

He reminded H.E. Adama Barrow about the new CAF and FIFA leaderships and said the GFF is also in conformity with the reforms structure as in international practice.

Mr. Bajo nonetheless appealed to the president for government's support and assistance in terms of mobility for the Federation, which would be utilized by the Technical Department, salaries of coaches and infrastructural assistance.

He finally assured His Excellency of the football federation's undiluted support to his government.