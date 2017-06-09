Gambia: HMD Charity Supports Needy Families

The holy month of Ramadan is a blessed period during which Samaritans and companies reach out to vulnerable families to show love and care. It is against this backdrop that HMD Charity, a foundation that aims to help make a difference within the society recently extended magnanimity to 26 Muslim families in the country.

The two-day exercise was designed to help facilitate their feeding and other needs in this holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Saikou Balajo, a member of the foundation, disclosed that they have an annual package call the Ramadan package, saying during the exercise they have identified families, who find it difficult to meet their basic food needs.

"We provide them with one of these packages, physical cash or bags of rice that could support them for their feeding for the whole month of Ramadan. The Ramadan package is just one of the packages we do," he added.

Balajo indicated that they raised funds through family and friends as well as going out from door-to-door fund raising campaign in order to generate fund and support vulnerable families.

"We have not yet started working with any internal company here in The Gambia when it comes to funding our projects and that makes our projects a challenging one for us. But Alhamdullah last year, we were able to reach out to 15 needy families and by the grace of God we have started it this year too and our aim is to reach out to 100 families".

Quizzed on what motivated them to embark on this humanitarian venture, Balajo noted that their move was premise on the fact that they observed that there are many families living within our community that are really struggling to make ends meet in terms of fulfilling their daily meal.

"Yet, some are having so much stuck in their fridges and stores, remember what Allah SWT says, that we should always look back at those we are better off, these is what motivated us to embark on this voluntary undertaking".

He, however, called on the general public to join this noble cause in a bid to reach out to more families either in kind or cash as possible.