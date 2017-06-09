9 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: State to File Preliminary Objection in Kawsu Jaiteh's Alleged Theft Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sainabou Jatta

A state counsel handling the prosecution of an alleged theft and cheating case involving Kawsu Jaiteh, Wednesday told a Banjul Magistrates' Court that they intended to file a preliminary objection to challenge the defence motion that was seeking for the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

When the case was called for continuation before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie, Mansour Jobe confirmed the state's receipt of the defence filed motion. The motion was seeking for the court to dismiss the suit because it has no jurisdiction to hear it. The motion also contested that all the incidents and matters relating to the charges, including the witnesses and documents occurred in Angola.

Counsel Jobe said they did not yet file any affidavit to reply to the defence motion but they are challenging the competence of the motion. He said the issue of jurisdiction was earlier raise by the defence, which was decided on 9th April, 2014 by then senior Magistrate Lamin Mbaye.

Mr. Jaiteh is accused of stealing three hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred US Dollar ($383, 400) as money given to him by Boubacarr Jallow on 9th April, 2013 in Luanda, Angola to transfer it to Abdoulie Sawaneh in China and ran with the money to The Gambia.

ed of obtaining three hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred US Dollar ($383, 400) under the pretext that he will pay it to Abdoulie Sawaneh in China and ran with the money to The Gambia.

The case is adjourned to 14th June at 11.30 for state to respond to the defence motion.

Gambia

Soccer - Former Scorpions' Captain T-Boy On Trial in Malaysia

Former Gambia captain Abdou Jammeh is currently training with Malaysian Super League club Penang FA with a view to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.