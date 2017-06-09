Gambia: State to File Preliminary Objection in Kawsu Jaiteh's Alleged Theft Case

A state counsel handling the prosecution of an alleged theft and cheating case involving Kawsu Jaiteh, Wednesday told a Banjul Magistrates' Court that they intended to file a preliminary objection to challenge the defence motion that was seeking for the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

When the case was called for continuation before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie, Mansour Jobe confirmed the state's receipt of the defence filed motion. The motion was seeking for the court to dismiss the suit because it has no jurisdiction to hear it. The motion also contested that all the incidents and matters relating to the charges, including the witnesses and documents occurred in Angola.

Counsel Jobe said they did not yet file any affidavit to reply to the defence motion but they are challenging the competence of the motion. He said the issue of jurisdiction was earlier raise by the defence, which was decided on 9th April, 2014 by then senior Magistrate Lamin Mbaye.

Mr. Jaiteh is accused of stealing three hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred US Dollar ($383, 400) as money given to him by Boubacarr Jallow on 9th April, 2013 in Luanda, Angola to transfer it to Abdoulie Sawaneh in China and ran with the money to The Gambia.

ed of obtaining three hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred US Dollar ($383, 400) under the pretext that he will pay it to Abdoulie Sawaneh in China and ran with the money to The Gambia.

The case is adjourned to 14th June at 11.30 for state to respond to the defence motion.