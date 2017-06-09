Gambia: Horsens May Sell Gambian Defender Buba Sanneh in Summer

Danish Superliga club AC Horsens risk star defender Bubacarr Sanneh leaving the club this summer after failing to open talks over a new contract.

The Gambia international, who guided the club to league safety on the final day of the season, is one of the most sought after defenders in Denmark and abroad.

The 22-year-old - wanted by Brøndby IF, FC Nordsjælland and unnamed clubs in Russia, Belgium, Turkey, China and Germany - is into the final 12 months of his current deal, and a summer exit from Horsens is being mooted though the club is yet to receive any bid, according to gaffer Bo Henriksen.

"Bubacarr has been our best player this season. We have not received any concrete offers on him yet but I'm sure that they will come," he told the Horsens Folkeblad.

The former Real de Banjul captain hasn't hidden his desire to leave the club and will have to make a decision to make this summer, when offers are tabled.

"It's been a long hard season. We have played many important games and have fought hard to be in the Super League. Now we succeeded in doing that," Sanneh, who is currently with the Scorpions, told the newspaper when reached for comments.

"I am happy to play for AC Horsens and to get plenty of playing time and I have learned so much in AC Horsens but at some point, I shall move on and I leave that to my agent," he added.

Buba, signed by Horsens in 2014, is the club's third leading goal scorer with four goals after 35 appearances this season. He is currently valued at €600,000.