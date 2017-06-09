Gambia: Narcotic Officers Testify in Over 100 KG Cannabis Trial

Two narcotic officers Tuesday testified as prosecution witnesses in an alleged over 100kg of suspected cannabis involving Yusupha Njie, 75 and Wally Faye, 62 before Magistrate Malafy Jarju of the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

The accused persons are jointly charged with conspiracy and intent to traffic 107kg, 236g and 100mg of cannabis sativa in Bintang on 18th April, 2017. They have both denied any wrong doing.

Testifying as first prosecution witness, Alhagie Mballow said he recognized the second accused, Wally Faye because he was assigned to take his cautionary statement. He said the cautionary wordings were read to Mr. Faye and explained to him in Wolof in the presence of an independent witness.

According to him, after writing the statement, it was translated to him before him and the independent witness thumb printed it, the while he -Mballow- signed it. He said a voluntary statement was also obtained from Mr. Faye. The two statements were tendered and marked as exhibits.

During cross-examination by Mr. Faye, the witness maintained that he translated the statement to him -Mr. Faye- in Wolof and the statement was obtained from him without force or duress. The witness said his boss, Officer Commanding Lamin Badjie, who was the independent witness was present when he was taking the statement.

The second prosecution witness, Lamin Jarju said he was assigned on 19th April, 2017 to take cautionary statement of the first accused, Yusupha Njie. He said he invited one Ebrima Jallow as an independent witness and Mr. Njie was asked if he would write his own statement but he said he wouldn't. "I wrote the statement, read it to him and translated it into Wolof which he understood."

Mr. Jarju when he was ready with the statement, Mr. Njie thumb printed it while he and the independent witness signed it. The witness revealed Mr. Njie denied the charges in the obtaining of his voluntary statement but yet he thumb printed it and the independent witness too.

"On 20th April, 2017, I escorted both the accused persons to the weigh and measures office. This was done in their presence and the purpose was to explain to them," He told court. He said both accused persons thumb printed the weigh certificate but first accused person objected to the tendering of the cautionary and voluntary statements which was overruled by the magistrate.

Hearing continues