9 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Real De Banjul Part Ways With Coach El-Hajj Sey

Coach El-Hajj Sey has been sacked as Real De Banjul, less than a week after losing the FF Cup to Hawks in a final played at the Independence Stadium.

Sey was appointed coach of the team on a one year contract. The former Armed Forces guided Real side to a third place spot behind champions GAF and second place Marimoo in the 2016/2017 GFF league.

Unconfirmed rumours have it that the Banjul-based is interested in signing Coach Sulayman Kuyateh, who resigned from Brikama United with just few games to the end of the season.

