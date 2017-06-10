South Africa/Nigeria: Baxter Names Bafana Starting XI for Nigeria

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line-up to take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Saturday's much-anticipated 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Regular goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune mans the post while the back four will consist of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tebogo Langerman, Erick Mathoho and captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

The midfield will be made up of Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Themba Zwane and Keagan Dolly while Sibusiso Vilakazi and Tokelo Rantie will spearhead the attack.

Baxter said striker Kermit Erasmus has been ruled out of the game through a recurring injury.

Kick-off is at 18:00.

Bafana Bafana:

Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tebogo Langerman, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Tokelo Rantie.

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Andile Jali, Percy Tau, Tiyani Mabunda, Lorenzo Gordinho, Lebogang Manyama, Abubbaker Mobara.

Source: Sport24