10 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Saves 54bn/ - in Anti-Corruption Drive

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has saved 53.9bn/- in public funds through various operations and interventions in 2016/2017 financial year.

Such an amount is bigger compared to that saved during the 2015/2016 financial year, which amounted to 7bn/- only, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

The Premier divulged this in Dodoma, yesterday, when addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) who are members of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (Apnac).

PM Majaliwa said anti corruption measures instituted by the government through PCCB have begun yielding good results.

He said the feedback shows discipline among civil servants is now being instilled and that corruption practices are now on the decrease.

He said measures taken include building capacity and strengthening PCCB, strictness in the use of electronic payment systems that help to seal loopholes of loss of government revenue and introduction of corruption tribunal.

Other measures include supervising discipline in the public service, taking immediate disciplinary and legal measures against public servants and individuals suspected to have involved themselves in corruption practices.

"I sincerely call upon you, MPs, to support the government in this war because we are serious with this matter. Let's go out there and sensitise the public so that they support us," the PM insisted.

He added: "We have noticed loopholes of corruption in the provision of services in the sectors of land, transportation, trade and water. We will seal all of the loopholes.

" According to him, the government will continue strengthening PCCB, insisting that more efforts will be directed towards prevention since it is cure. Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service) Angela Kairuki said plans were underway to write a special curriculum to introduce a subject on corruption in schools.

"I would like to assure MPs that this government will not let corruption deepen its roots in our society. We believe that if we sensitise pupils and students in schools, we are going to have a nation of good people," she said.

She added that the fight against ghost workers yielded good results as the government until April, this year, collected 1.2 billion/- from PCCB account opened at the treasury.

The representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr Godfrey Mulisa said they will continue supporting Bunge projects, including activities undertaken by Apnac.

