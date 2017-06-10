Children in the country are expected to start receiving the long awaited child friendly Tuberculosis (TB) drug which was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December, 2015.

National TB Control Programme Director, James Mpunga said they are only waiting to receive the drugs from the Global Drug Facility (GDF) in August.

According to Mpunga, the new drug was formed with the aim of increasing isoniazid, rifampicin and pyrazinamide which help to increase the body weight of the children.

Mpunga said the previous drug was not child friendly and was also bitter causing most children to default treatment.

Mpunga said upon receiving the drugs in August, Malawians may start using the new drug for children end September.

"Formulating the medication did not take a long time because it was just a matter of changing some features from the already existing ones.

"We expect the new formulation to bring positive results in the fight against TB among children because it will assist in providing the children with appropriate dosages and improve medication uptake," he said.