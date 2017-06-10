MOTORISTS say it is now effectively a crime to own in car in the country as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) traffic officers continue to fine them for "ridiculous offences".

Some of the infringements which attract a fine include not having a spare wheel, reflectors or fire extinguisher.

But now added to the list now is some offence the ZRP is calling 'torn seats' for which offenders are fined $10.

"Soon, one will be fined for just owning a car in the country," lamented Harare-based Tapera Moyo.

"How does a torn seat affect one driving a car or cause accident?

Another driver who only wanted to be referred to as Trish added; "They want to milk us for every cent.

"They talk of un-roadworthy vehicles but the government is not doing anything about the roads which are mostly in an appalling and frankly life-threatening state."

This comes at a time when Zimbabweans have also been complaining about the many roadblocks on the country's roads and the use of spikes by the police.

Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa recently challenged Home Affairs Ignatius Chombo and his Tourism counterpart Walter Mzembi to address the road blocks which are also adversely impacting the tourism industry.

Under-funded by the cash-strapped government, the ZRP has resorted to traffic fines as a way of raising cash to finance its operations.

Most of the force's officers have resultantly been deployed on traffic enforcement duty with roadblocks established even on inner city roads.