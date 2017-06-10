7 June 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gaming Tax Defeat Sets Back Kenya Budget Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Anyanzwa

Kenya faces a bigger revenue shortfall in the 2017/18 financial year after lawmakers rejected a proposal by the National Treasury to increase taxes on the gambling industry.

The Parliamentary Budget Office has cautioned that tax revenue streams would slow down in the next financial year before rebounding amid economic challenges that have engulfed the East African nation.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich had sought parliamentary approval to increase cumulative taxes on the gambling industry from 39.5 per cent to 50 per cent of the annual turnover. This was to shore up government revenue and limit the negative social effects of gambling on youth and the larger society.

But the proposal, which was contained in the Finance Bill 2017, was defeated on the floor of the House last week, with MPs claiming it would kill the gaming business.

The National Treasury said it is still assessing the impact of the policy shift on government revenues even as conservative estimates showed that the government could lose in excess of Ksh21 billion ($210 million) from the policy change.

"We have not yet computed the impact but there are other administrative measures that will help," Geoffrey Mwau, the National Treasury director general in-charge of budget, fiscal and economic affairs, told The EastAfrican.

Dr Mwau declined to disclose the options available to the government to plug the widening budget deficit but in most cases the government has resorted to borrowing more from the domestic market through Treasury bills and bonds to make up for the shortfall.

Kenya had planned to collect Ksh1.5 trillion ($15 billion) in ordinary revenue in the 2017/2018 financial year that included additional tax revenues from the gambling industry, whose gross revenues stand at around Ksh200 billion ($2 billion) annually, according to data from the Parliamentary Budget Office.

Kenya

Audit Finds Over 90,000 Dead Voters in Register

Audit firm KPMG has recommended the removal of over 90,000 dead voters from the register before the August elections. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.