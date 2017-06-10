Zimbabwe: UK Elections - Zim-Born Lawyer Loses, but Learns for 'Next Time'

ZIMBABWE born lawyer Primrose Makunzva lost her bid for the Westminster Parliament in the just ended UK elections but says she gained invaluable experience for "next time".

Conservative premier Theresa May called the snap vote supposedly to strengthen her hand ahead of crunch negotiations over the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) but suffered a bloody nose after her party lost is parliamentary majority following a disastrous campaign.

Mukunzva, in her first plunge into active politics in the UK, had set her stall as an independent candidate for Kent's Rochester and Strood constituency where she lives with husband Ronald Chiguri.

She finished seventh, with the Conservatives retaining the seat after garnering 29,232 votes ahead of Labour at 19,382 votes.

In a Facebook post after the elections, Mukunzva thanked supporters for what she described as an incredible three-week journey.

"I did not win the seat for Rochester and Strood but I am grateful to God for allowing me to be a part of this historic process," she said.

"I took a stand for what I believe in as I did not think that standing in the side-lines was an option for me. It has truly been life changing for me and I feel privileged to have been involved in it all.

"I have gained experience which I would not have got anywhere else. Next time, we will have the wealth of this experience behind us.

"A big thank you to all those supported me and encouraged me during the process. I deeply appreciate the support. God bless you guys."

Mukunzva is a practising solicitor and co- founder of a London-based law firm.

She says she has spent the last 13 years of her career defending and safeguarding human rights and is passionate about getting justice for people irrespective of their backgrounds.

Ahead of the elections, she told NewZimbabwe.com that one of the reasons she decided to run for parliament was because, "I believe in making a difference in people's lives.

"Running for Parliament feels right at this stage as I realise I can make a bigger difference at the legislative level where I can influence the laws and policies that affect people's lives."

She added, "Like many other people, I have problems with the main political parties at the moment and I do not think that they represent my views.

"I also felt disappointed by the way the politicians have been behaving and the way the Government has been running for the past 7 years.

"We have had 7 years of austerity under a Tory Government which has resulted in many challenges for the public services in this country."