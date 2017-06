The former minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that the Arewa Youths and Arewa Consultative Forum want to use the Igbo to cause crisis in Nigeria.

The ex minister made this known in a statement on Saturday on his Twitter handle.

Fani-Kayode tweeted 'They know HIS health status and want to use the Igbo as a scapegoat to cause CRISIS and truncate this democracy. That is their plan. BEWARE!'