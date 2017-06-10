10 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fires Reach Eastern Cape's Woodridge College

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fires raging across the Southern Cape have reportedly reached some of the buildings at Woodridge College outside of Port Elizabeth, the school said in a Facebook post.

"All pupils are safely off campus. Non-local boarders [are] being hosted by other families. Fires around school under control at this stage," the school said on Facebook on Saturday.

The fire department was still on the premises.

The school's alumni association said that all firefighters had to leave the campus on Saturday afternoon as "nothing more could be done".

"It is with a very heavy heart that we have to inform you that Woodridge is now on fire including the buildings," the Old Woodridgean Association also said on Facebook.

"All fire fighters have had to leave the campus and there is nothing more that can be done. We will keep you updated if any more news comes through."

HeraldLIVE posted a video on Facebook of the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the buildings affected were reception and music halls, the newspaper reported.

The school thanked friends of the school for their assistance and support.

Source: News24

South Africa

We Have Lost Faith in Zuma, Unions After Moody's Downgrade

The Federation of Unions of South Africa says it has lost faith in President Jacob Zuma following Moody's downgrading of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.