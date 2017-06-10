South Africa: Fires Reach Eastern Cape's Woodridge College

Fires raging across the Southern Cape have reportedly reached some of the buildings at Woodridge College outside of Port Elizabeth, the school said in a Facebook post.

"All pupils are safely off campus. Non-local boarders [are] being hosted by other families. Fires around school under control at this stage," the school said on Facebook on Saturday.

The fire department was still on the premises.

The school's alumni association said that all firefighters had to leave the campus on Saturday afternoon as "nothing more could be done".

"It is with a very heavy heart that we have to inform you that Woodridge is now on fire including the buildings," the Old Woodridgean Association also said on Facebook.

"All fire fighters have had to leave the campus and there is nothing more that can be done. We will keep you updated if any more news comes through."

HeraldLIVE posted a video on Facebook of the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the buildings affected were reception and music halls, the newspaper reported.

The school thanked friends of the school for their assistance and support.

