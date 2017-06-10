10 June 2017

Kenya: Sort Out Road and Booking Problems of New Railway System

It is a good thing that Kenyans in their thousands have lined up to take advantage of the train ride between Nairobi and Mombasa offered by the newly completed standard gauge railway.

The project is the most significant to have been completed in the country for a century. Although there have been questions about the probity of the whole process, particularly the overall cost of the initiative, it is a project that can have a transformational effect on the economy.

It is, therefore, a shame key departments, particularly the Ministry of Transport, dropped the ball so glaringly in their preparation of key infrastructure nodes needed to ensure smooth implementation of the new railway operations.

Tourism stakeholders in the coast are right to question how it can be that the access road to the Miritini station has still not been completed, despite the ministry having had four years to prepare for the official opening.

Also, Kenya is a world leader in mobile money and one of the giants in Africa in terms of e-commerce. It, therefore, beggars belief that those in charge of operating the railway have not rolled out a method of booking tickets on mobile phones, which would save hundreds the agony of lining up for hours only to be turned away at ticket booths.

It is time to urgently sort out these problems that threaten to mar a grand national project.

