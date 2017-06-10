10 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mark Otieno Dashes to Clinch 200m Qualifying Time for Worlds

By Ayumba Ayodi

Eastern's Mark Otieno claimed his maiden national 200m title and also qualified for the World Championships as the National Athletics Championships ended at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Otieno clocked 20.40 seconds to win the race, beating the World Championships qualifying mark of 20.44. Teammate Dennis Otieno finished second in 20.64 with Charles Wamwea from Kenya Defence Forces wrapping up the last podium place in 20.82.

Otieno is the only Kenyan to attain the World qualifying mark.

Former national champion Mike Mokamba wasn't able to defend his 100m and 200m titles owing to a hamstring injury.

"This is the best feeling and I can't wait to make my maiden appearance at the World Championships," said Otieno, who was in Kenya's 4x200m team for the World Relays Championships. "My reaction was superb as well as my finishing but I believe I can do better at the nationals."

Sabina Mukoswa from (KDF) won women's 200m title in 24.67, beating Damaris Akoth (Prisons) in 24.84 and Rose Wataka (Nairobi), who clocked 25.13.

The 2015 Bucharest Marathon champion, Patrick Kimeli, is the new National 10,000m champion. Kimeli (South Rift) timed 27:53.9 to edge out Kenya's 2017 World Cross Country representative Vincent Rono from Police who crossed the finish line in 27:56.0.

"It was a good race and this is part of my preparations for the World Championships trials," said Rono, who finished seventh at the World Cross Country Championships in March in Kampala.

Former international Matthew Kisorio from Police settled third in 27:57.5.

Priscilla Tabunda (KDF) retained her 100m hurdles in 14.2, beating Jerioth Gathogo (KDF) and Hyvin Chepkemoi (Prisons) in 14.7 and 15.3 respectively.

William Mbevi (KDF) claimed men's 110m hurdles title in 14.0 as Kipkorir Roitch (Police) clocked 14.3 for second followed by Sammy Korir (Prisons) in 14.8.

