10 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/South Africa: Nigeria Vs South Africa - Super Eagles Fail to 'Rohr'

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a sour note after succumbing 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Strikes by Rantie and Percy Tau in the 54th and 81st minutes ensured that South Africans got only their first victory over the Eagles in a competitive game.

Nigeria dictated things for a larger part of the game but failed to take the initiative and would now seek redemption in their next qualifying game against Seychelles.

The Eagles paid dearly for failing to convert the numerous chances they got while also making very obvious the absence of John Mikel Obi and Victor Moses.

The flat-footedness of the team's defence paved way for Rantie sneaking in to head in after Elderson Echiejile failed to deal with Mphahlele on the right hand side.

A bid to salvage the situation saw the team go all out for a corner kick and left the goalkeeper unprotected. The South Africans took advantage of this mistake when Percy Tau scored with his first touch of the game after beating the offside trap, went round Daniel Akpeyi and finished it off brilliantly to make it 2-0.

