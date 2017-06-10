10 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Shekau's Boko Haram Claims Responsibility for Maiduguri Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Boko Haram faction of Abubakar Shekau has said that it was responsible for the of attacks on Maiduguri, capital of Borno State on Wednesday and that if he dies his kids and grandchildren will continue from where we stopped.

During Wednesday attack about eleven people were reportedly killed when Boko Haram gunmen and suicide bombers launched a rare combined attack inside Maiduguri.

The group in video obtained by Saharareporters Saturday showed the insurgents' attack on Maiduguri, displaying uniforms, shoes, ID cards, arms and ammunition the group claimed their fighters seized from the military during the attack.

The factional leader of Boko Haram said the group was determination to fight on and that there was no room for any dialogue.

He cited Somalia, Afghanistan, and Syria where Islamist groups have waged longstanding wars. Mr. Shekau rebuked those who have been claiming that the Islamist group's war around Lake Chad was over. "Our kids and grandchildren will continue from where we stopped," he vowed.

Nigeria

Super Eagles Fail to 'Rohr'

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a sour note after succumbing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.