South Africa: Firefighters Need 'Nutrition Bars, Energy Drinks, Eyedrops' - #KnysnaRelief

A local Knysna group called the Fried Tomato Company has already collected goods in excess of 40 tons to aide the efforts against the #KnysnaFires, and they still need more.

"We are delighted to report that we have already delivered in excess of 40 tons of aide to the impacted in Knysna and the greater disaster area," spokesperson Elsabe Booyens said.

The organisation is collecting goods at the Randburg Mets Baseball club on Silver Pine Avenue in Knysna. They are calling specifically for food that will aid firefighting efforts.

The company has closed up shop for Saturday, as their trucks have departed and their planes loaded with 8 tons of food. However, there are other collection points people can still deliver to in the area, she said.

Some of the drop off points for the Knysna Relief effort include DHL Express in George and Knysna, as well as Eden Fire Station in George.

There are two drop offs during the week in Sandton:

- UCan Store, corner Olympia and Spartan Roads, Eastgate exit.

- Cliffs Warehouse in Sandton will be the organisation's main drop off during the week.

Donations must be labeled "for Knysna".

They will also start another drive at Randburg Baseball Club on Friday, June 16.

"We have had an urgent request for nutrition bars, energy drinks, nuts, dried fruit and eye drops for fire fighters. We also urgently need household goods like fridges, beds, gas cookers and other utensils as there is a incredible shortage."

Animals currently in their care also need teffe [sic], hay bales, pellets and more for live stock and large animals.

"Already today we have had loads of generous donations and have just received a generator.

"Please continue bringing non-perishable food, canned food, water, toiletries, towels, pillow, warm clothes, blankets etc in a sealed marked box. We are receiving donations until 13:00 when the next truck will depart and flight from CemAir will depart late afternoon."

If you would like to help, people can contact Coenie Van Rensburg on 083 296 2606, Booyens added.

"We are deeply grateful to all who have already come out to support our drive and look forward to seeing many pf you at the Randburg Met Baseball Club."

Standard Bank meanwhile also donated R10m to the effort.

"It is with grave concern that Standard Bank has noted the devastation left in the wake of the raging fires and storms that have swept through the Garden Route and greater Cape region this week," said Ben Kruger, CEO of Standard Bank Group.

"It is with hope for a better tomorrow for all those affected, that Standard Bank is making an urgent donation of R10 million to the efforts."

Many Standard Bank staff in the region had also contributed financially to help the local residents.

