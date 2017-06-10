The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has postponed the Uganda Cranes AFCON qualifier game against Cape Verde.

The game which was supposed to be played on Saturday, 10th June 2017 in Praia was pushed to Sunday 11th June, 2017 at a time that will be communicated.

Below is the statement from CAF:

"Kindly be informed that the flight of the Ugandan team has failed to take off from Dakar due to technical problem which was considered as a case of force majeure by the Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations".

In a statement posted on the FUFA website, the FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein said that:

"The kick off time for tomorrow's match has been delayed by 24 hours. We shall get more details about the change of the match but the players are in good condition and ready for action. The entire Uganda Cranes contingent is nowin Praia," said Hussein.

According to FUFA, the change of match took the effort of FUFA President Mr Moses Magogo to communicate to Continental Soccer governing body CAF about today's events in Dakar where Uganda Cranes final contingent had camped but found it difficult to connect to Cape Verde this morning.